A Bowling Green man arrested in April on suspicion of rape after the alleged victim’s mother walked in on them was arraigned Monday.
Zackary Douglas Schacht, 32, appeared in Warren Circuit Court after being indicted the previous week on 10 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance, seven counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, four counts of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy.
Schacht was arraigned on a separate indictment charging him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson appointed a public defender to represent Schacht and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Schacht on April 29 after deputies were called to a Barren River Road residence.
According to an arrest citation, deputies met with the complainant, who reported that she saw Scahcht in bed with her 15-year-old daughter and they were both naked.
The complainant reported that Schacht told her he loved her daughter and did not want her to call police, the citation said.
Schacht told authorities that nothing sexual occurred with the juvenile and that they were watching a movie at the time, according to an affidavit for a search warrant sworn by WCSO Detective Robert Smith.
During a search of the home, deputies found a gun safe with multiple firearms in Schacht’s bedroom and learned that he had a prior felony conviction, court records show.
The juvenile was taken to The Medical Center, where she told officials she would not consent to a sexual assault evidence collection kit but would give a statement to deputies.
In an initial statement to deputies, the 15-year-old reported that there had been prior sexual contact with Schacht, records show.
Law enforcement obtained search warrants for two cellphones collected during the investigation, and a search of Schacht’s phone turned up 28 images and videos of the juvenile performing a sexual act on him, Smith said in the affidavit.
During the investigation, deputies learned that Schacht had lived with the 15-year-old and her mother in Christian County prior to moving to Warren County, and the juvenile said in a May interview that sexual contact with Schacht began weeks after he moved into the home in Christian County, Smith said.
“Affiant has reason to believe there are photographs of the victim on Schacht’s phone dating back to June 2021,” Smith said in the affidavit.
Schacht was charged at the time of his arrest with a single count of third-degree rape and multiple weapon charges, but the grand jury returned and indictment adding several more sex offenses.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond on the sexual assault case and a $10,000 cash bond in the weapons case.