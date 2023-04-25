A man accused of attempting to abduct a 5-year-old child appeared Monday for arraignment in Warren Circuit Court.
Carson Mooneyhan, 20, of Bowling Green, is named in two indictments returned last week by a Warren County grand jury.
Mooneyhan is charged in one indictment with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance and reckless driving.
A separate indictment charges Mooneyhan with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Mooneyhan’s attorney, Dennie Hardin, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to all counts.
Police arrested Mooneyhan on Feb. 23 after multiple law enforcement agencies investigated complaints.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police were dispatched to a Mulberry Avenue address after receiving a complaint about an alleged attempted kidnapping.
According to an arrest citation, the father of a 5-year-old boy reported that a man came onto his driveway and picked up the child with both hands as he was on a bicycle.
A witness yelled at the man, later identified as Mooneyhan, and the child’s father went toward the man, who released the 5-year-old and ran away, the arrest citation said.
Mooneyhan allegedly returned to the driveway, but was chased away again, getting into his vehicle and driving it until it crashed on Plano Road and was abandoned near an Interstate 165 on-ramp, an arrest citation said.
Police learned a passerby in a black Nissan pickup truck picked up Mooneyhan, and as the investigation continued WCSO received a report from the Bowling Green Police Department about a reckless driver at Hardee’s on Cumberland Trace.
According to court records, Mooneyhan was suspected of having stolen a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from Waffle House on Mel Browning Road and was driving it in circles around the Hardee’s parking lot at a high rate of speed.
After the truck drove over a raised curb, Mooneyhan then allegedly left the truck and jumped onto a city police cruiser.
Hardin requested a bond modification for Mooneyhan, who is being held in Warren County Regional Jail under combined bonds of $56,000 cash.
Hardin asked for a $50,000 bond secured with 10 percent cash, arguing that Mooneyhan has no prior criminal history, faces low-level Class C and D felony charges and has supportive family.
“He has quite a bit of family support that will assist him during the pendency of this case,” Hardin said.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner opposed bond modification, arguing that, while toxicology reports showed no presence of alcohol in Mooneyhan’s system at the time of his arrest, a witness reported Mooneyhan had been using methamphetamine, making him a danger to himself and others.
Warren Circuit Judge Chris Cohron deferred ruling on the bond motion, saying that Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines will preside over the case going forward.
A pretrial conference was set for May 9.