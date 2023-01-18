A Bowling Green man charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend was arraigned Tuesday.
Larry Tarrance Sutton, 64, appeared in Warren Circuit Court to be arraigned on a charge of murder.
Sutton is accused of causing the death of Stephanie Jackson at their home on Bellevue Avenue.
The Bowling Green Police Department found Jackson’s body with multiple stab woulds in the bedroom on Nov. 28.
Answering questions from Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines, Sutton confirmed his identity Tuesday and asked for a court-appointed attorney to represent him.
A not guilty plea was entered on Sutton’s behalf and a pretrial conference was set for March 27.
According to the BGPD, Sutton came to police headquarters at 6:57 a.m. Nov. 28, covered in blood, reporting that he had been in an altercation with Jackson at their residence.
BGPD Detective Justin Cossel testified at a preliminary hearing in December in Warren District Court that Sutton’s nephew had seen him walking on Louisville Road that morning, picked him up and took him to BGPD, where Sutton turned himself in on an unrelated warrant and reported the altercation.
Sutton was treated at The Medical Center for a cut on his hand.
At the hospital, Sutton provided more details to police.
“He said that Jackson was cheating on him with another male and that male had been calling her,” Cossel said in December.
Sutton claimed that he was lying in bed on the morning of the incident and when Jackson returned from the bathroom, she reached under the pillow, pulled a knife and attempted to stab Sutton, which Sutton said he blocked, Cossel testified.
Sutton’s brother let police into the residence, where they found Jackson’s body.
Cossel testified that an autopsy showed Jackson received 16 stab wounds.
After Jackson’s body was found, Sutton was detained and requested an attorney.
Police interviewed Sutton’s brother, who also lived at the residence.
“He said (Sutton and Jackson) had been arguing,” Cossel said. “He said that Mr. Sutton likes to get physical with women and likes to assault women and he was basically crazy.”
During the investigation, police recovered Sutton’s vehicle in a field behind Countryside Mobile Home Park.
Police recovered a knife from the home, but it did not appear to have blood on it, Cossel said.
Sutton remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
