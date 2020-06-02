A Bowling Green man charged in the deaths of two women made his first court appearance Monday.
Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada, 38, was arraigned in Warren Circuit Court on two counts of murder along with an unrelated criminal case in which he is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and traffic offenses.
Flores-Jarada is accused of killing Deloris Hampton-Stacker, 62, and Karen L. Burks, 53, whose bodies were found Dec. 11, 2018, inside Burks’ residence at 2108 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 2.
During the arraignment, which was conducted over Skype, Flores-Jarada said through an interpreter that he could not afford an attorney, and Warren Circuit Judge John Grise appointed James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy to represent him.
Rhorer requested a court date next month for an update on the status of Flores-Jarada’s legal counsel, saying it was possible the DPA’s Capital Trial Division, which represents indigent defendants in death penalty cases, could assume control of Flores-Jarada’s defense.
The case is eligible for the death penalty under Kentucky law due to there being multiple victims.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron would have to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.
Grise set a status conference for July 6.
The indictment against Flores-Jarada, which was returned in January, said Hampton-Stacker and Burks died from multiple sharp force injuries.
On the day the bodies were found, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of unknown trouble at Burks’ apartment.
When officers arrived, they were met by a woman who reported that someone was lying against the back door of the apartment and appeared to be surrounded by blood, according to a city police report.
Police later identified the victim found against the door as Burks.
The back door was unlocked, but police were unable to fully open it because of the weight of the body against the door.
Officers went to the front door and found it locked and with blood on the handle, according to city police.
BGPD officers forced entry into the apartment and located the bodies. Stacker was found lying in the living room, covered in blood, police records show.
Flores-Jarada was arrested in April 2019 on the drug possession charge after a traffic stop.
He would go on to be charged in federal court with illegally re-entering the country following deportation when Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials found that he was in the U.S. illegally.
Flores-Jarada pleaded guilty to the illegal re-entry charge and received a 10-month prison sentence. He was transferred to Warren County Regional Jail last month.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
