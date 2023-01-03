A Bowling Green man charged in a deadly drive-by shooting was arraigned Tuesday.
Torian Lamar Jackson, 37, made his first appearance in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Jackson is accused of shooting Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green, in the early morning hours of Oct. 24 as McCathren was walking along Butler Way.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Kori Bumgarner said in court Tuesday that she received an email minutes before Jackson's arraignment from attorney Dennie Hardin informing her that he was sick and would be unable to appear with Jackson.
Asked by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise, Jackson said his family was working to hire an attorney to represent him.
A public defender entered a not guilty plea on Jackson's behalf, and Grise set a status hearing for Feb. 13 to determine Jackson's legal representation.
Jackson was arrested Oct. 28 by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to prior court testimony, city police used video surveillance footage from nearby homes to determine that McCathren had been walking along Butler Way when he was shot by someone in a black Nissan SUV approaching from the opposite direction.
Three shots were fired from the driver's side of the vehicle, with one striking McCathren, according to testimony from a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Police later received multiple tips, including one through South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers in which Jackson was named as the shooter.
BGPD detectives located a witness who reported that Jackson told her the day after the incident that he had killed McCathren, and police were informed of an earlier incident in which McCathren reportedly assaulted Jackson, according to prior testimony.
Jackson denied involvement in the shooting when questioned by detectives.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.
