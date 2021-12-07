A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and firing a gun at motorists was arraigned Monday on several criminal charges.
Omer Karahodzic, 35, of Bowling Green, was arraigned in Warren Circuit Court on three separate indictments.
Appearing with attorney Alan Simpson, Karahodzic pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, leaving the scene of an accident and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
The charges stemmed from an Oct. 11 incident investigated by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
According to an arrest citation, deputies were notified late that night of a disturbance by a caller who reported that a man shot at her vehicle on Briggs Hill Road.
Another call came into dispatch a short time later from a different woman who reported that she was traveling on Glen Lily Road when she saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.
As she attempted to drive around it, she was struck by a man in a silver four-door car, which pushed her onto Barren River Road before striking her two more times, causing damage to her vehicle, the citation said.
The woman reported that she heard three gunshots fired in her direction as she attempted to drive away, and she believed one round struck her vehicle, according to the citation.
Deputies investigating the incident found an unoccupied silver four-door car at Glen Lily Road and Bill Dedmon Road.
The sheriff's office was also notified by The Medical Center about a woman with "substantial injuries" who reported being struck multiple times in the face by her boyfriend, Karahodzic, in a vehicle near Glen Lily and Barren River roads, the citation said.
The woman reported that she jumped out of the vehicle and ran away after witnessing Karahodzic strike his mother multiple times as she was in the back seat, according to the citation.
Law enforcement found Karahodzic walking on Gemini Street on the morning of Oct. 12 and arrested him. He was found to be carrying a handgun with dried blood on it, court records show.
Karahodzic is charged in a second indictment with three counts of third-degree assault stemming from an Oct. 13 incident in which he is accused of getting into a physical confrontation with three Warren County Regional Jail deputies who had responded to his cell, where he had repotedly been kicking and hitting the door with enough force to harm himself.
A third indictment charging Karahodzic with third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief is based on allegations in a separate Oct. 13 incident at the jail, in which he is accused of head-butting another inmate, damaging a phone kiosk and spitting at a deputy jailer.