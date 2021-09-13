A man accused in the fatal shooting of a man found in a yard on Glen Lily Road was arraigned Monday.
Eder Exequiel Martinez-Pineda, 30, of Bowling Green, appeared in Warren Circuit Court to be arraigned on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Martinez-Pineda is charged in the death of Gregorio Alberto Jimenez, who was found June 3 with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Glen Lily Road.
Martinez-Pineda’s attorney, Kevin Croslin, entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf, and Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set a pretrial conference for Nov. 16.
Croslin said the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has turned over a large amount of discovery evidence in the case. He will need some time to go over the material with Martinez-Pineda.
“The commonwealth has provided quite a bit of discovery and it’s quite voluminous,” Croslin said.
Martinez-Pineda, Jayro Pineda and Brittany Miller were indicted by a Warren County grand jury in Jimenez’s death.
The Bowling Green Police Department was called to the scene June 3 after two people walking through the neighborhood found Jimenez lying in the yard outside someone’s residence on Glen Lily Road.
The man who lived on the property where Jimenez was found told police he heard gunshots earlier that night and saw a black SUV speed away when he looked out the window, according to prior testimony at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
A neighbor reported seeing a black Chevrolet Suburban drive past his house less than a minute before he heard gunshots.
The next day, BGPD Officer Susana Aguilar was shown a picture of Jimenez and recognized him from responding to a call the previous day at a home on Collegeview Drive.
“Jimenez had been there to try and fight a subject who lived at that house,” BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified at the preliminary hearing.
City police found a black 2015 Chevrolet Suburban parked at the Collegeview Drive home and learned it was registered to Jayro Pineda.
When Pineda arrived at the address moments later, police questioned him and he said he had been at a restaurant with his family the previous night.
Pineda declined to speak further when asked by police whether his Suburban may have been involved in the shooting, according to Grimsley’s testimony.
City police were later contacted by Martinez-Pineda’s ex-wife, who reported that he had called her and confessed to shooting Jimenez.
The ex-wife made a recorded phone call from BGPD headquarters to Martinez-Pineda, and he said during the call that he had given the gun used in the shooting to his brother, Grimsley testified.
On June 7, Martinez-Pineda called his ex-wife and confessed in detail to killing Jimenez, describing how he was driving with his girlfriend and father when his girlfriend, Brittany Miller, pointed out Jimenez on Glen Lily Road and turned around to confront him, according to the detective.
“(Martinez-Pineda) app-roached the victim, who had challenged him to a fight, and during the altercation shot (Martinez-Pineda) multiple times,” Grimsley said.
Jayro Pineda was later arrested on a charge of tampering with physical evidence. Miller was arrested on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
