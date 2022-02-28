A Bowling Green man accused of carrying out a fatal shooting was arraigned Monday.
Kamonte E. Grissom, 19, appeared in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Grissom is accused of shooting Terrance R. Barton, 20, of Bowling Green, outside a gas station Dec. 21 on Nashville Road.
The Bowling Green Police Department located and arrested Grissom that night.
Grissom was brought to court Monday from the Warren County Regional Jail, where he is being held under a $250,000 cash bond.
After informing Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson that he couldn’t afford an attorney, Wilson appointed a public defender to represent Grissom, and a not guilty plea was entered on Grissom’s behalf.
The BGPD investigated the incident after receiving a shots fired call shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Officers arrived at the Marathon gas station at 2229 Nashville Road and found Barton with multiple gunshot wounds in a BMW 320i Series that had struck another vehicle at Nashville Road and Emmett Avenue.
Barton was taken to The Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers found a handgun and bags of marijuana on the floorboard of Barton’s vehicle, court records said.
Witnesses reported seeing a “skinny male believed to be black, dressed in all black with a backpack fleeing the scene on foot on Emmett Avenue toward Russellville Road,” according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by BGPD Detective Eric Stroud.
Two BGPD officers located Grissom in the area shortly after police received a description of the suspect.
Grissom was found walking on Nashville Road with a backpack and clothes matching what witnesses described, according to an arrest citation.
Grissom told police he had just come from his girlfriend’s house on Claremoor Avenue.
Detectives later questioned his girlfriend, who said Grissom came to the home “frantic” and said he had shot someone, Stroud’s affidavit said.
Police took Grissom to BGPD headquarters for an interview.
The affidavit from Stroud said Grissom admitted he was to meet Barton to buy $1,200 of marijuana but stated he did not have the money on him and intended to rob Barton.
“Grissom was armed with a handgun that he fired until the gun jammed,” Stroud said in the affidavit, which was filed Dec. 22. “A total of 16 spent shell casings were located at the scene. Grissom stated Barton did not return fire.”
Court records said Grissom reportedly claimed he hid the handgun in a backyard after the shooting, and police were able to recover the gun.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.