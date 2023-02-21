A Bowling Green man accused of impersonating a police officer made his first court appearance Tuesday.
Robert Sharp Jr., 34, was arraigned in Warren Circuit Court on a charge of impersonating a peace officer, a felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison.
Sharp, standing with attorney Ken Meredith, pleaded not guilty, and Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines set a pretrial conference for May 15.
Meredith declined to comment after the arraignment.
The criminal charges against Sharp resulted from an allegation that Sharp misrepresented himself to city police investigating a complaint.
The Bowling Green Police Department was notified Sept. 28 about someone who reported a man was impersonating an officer.
The complainant reportedly told police that her daughters were approached in the area of Ironwood Drive and Cardinal Way by a man in a “blacked-out car that resembles a police cruiser,” court records show.
The man offered girls candy and held himself out to them as a police officer, BGPD said.
After BGPD was given a description of the vehicle involved, Officer Stephen Irvin recognized the description from prior contact with a vehicle at a Cardinal Way address.
City police found the vehicle there and made contact with Sharp, who told BGPD he was a Nashville Metro Police Department officer, showed a badge and said he was running for office in Warren County, according to court records.
While Sharp had been a write-in candidate for Warren County Constable, city police learned from contacting Nashville Metro Police that Sharp was never employed with that agency, a BGPD incident report said.
As the investigation continued, BGPD found a Facebook account belonging to Sharp.
“On the account, there was a photograph of Sharp wearing a police shirt and a toboggan-style hat with ‘MPD’ on it,” Irvin said in the criminal complaint. “Through investigation, (police) learned Sharp had previously worked for the Millersville, Tenn. Police Department, but was fired on Jan. 20, 2022.”
BGPD Major Josh Hughes spoke with Sharp over the phone on Sept. 29 and Sharp again identified himself as a police officer, court records show.
“When questioned about which agency, Sharp advised he was a ‘reserve officer,’ ” Irvin said in a criminal complaint.
“Finally, Sharp advised he was previously employed by Millersville Police Department but had recently resigned.”
Subsequent efforts to contact Sharp were unsuccessful, and city police obtained an arrest warrant and received a tip that Sharp had been seen moving into a storage shed behind a house on Morgantown Road.
Officers confirmed the tip with witnesses and arrested him at the property on Dec. 21 after the BGPD’s Critical Response Team got involved.
According to an arrest citation, police deployed a pepper ball gun, after which Sharp ran out of the shed and got onto the roof of the main house. City police officers arrested Sharp after persuading him to come down from the roof.
Sharp is currently free on a $10,000 surety bond.