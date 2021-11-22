A Bowling Green man was arraigned Monday in two cases, including one in which he is accused of sexually assaulting two unconscious women.
A not guilty plea was entered in Warren Circuit Court for Tanner Elliott Bowles, 28, who is charged in one indictment with two counts of first-degree sodomy and unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity.
In a separate case, Bowles pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
The sodomy charges stem from an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department that led to Bowles’ arrest on Aug. 12.
According to an arrest citation, the investigation was launched on Aug. 2, when a woman came to BGPD headquarters to report that Bowles had assaulted her months earlier.
The woman told police she ingested “large amounts of cocaine and heroin” around April 20 and that the last thing she remembered from that date was having her head down on a table with vomit around her mouth, according to court records.
The next thing she remembered after that was being at Bowles’ residence with him sodomizing her, she reportedly told police.
“The victim also located multiple videos showing Bowles having anal sex with a female who is clearly unconscious,” BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in the arrest citation. “That victim has also been identified and confirmed she has no recollection of sexual intercourse with Bowles.”
Police spoke with the second woman, who reported having used methamphetamine at Bowles’ residence on multiple occasions and waking up the next morning naked with no recollection of anything after using meth, court records show.
In Bowles’ arrest citation, Wright wrote that he obtained video of another unknown woman who appears to be unconscious.
City police located Bowles on Aug. 12 at Louisville Road and Tobacco Road and detained him.
He agreed to be questioned and denied any sexual contact around April 20 with the woman who brought the original complaint, his citation said.
The other case has to do with a July 28 incident in which a vehicle driven by Bowles was involved in a crash at Veterans Memorial Lane and Clay Street.
A Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy who arrived at the scene made contact with Bowles and suspected him of being impaired.
While Bowles performed field sobriety tests, another deputy found a pouch in the back seat that appeared to contain suspected methamphetamine residue and a counterfeit $100 bill under the driver’s seat, according to an arrest citation.
A pretrial conference for both cases is set for Feb. 7.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.