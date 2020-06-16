A Bowling Green man indicted on sex offenses involving a juvenile in his care was arraigned Monday.
Orlando Bejarando-Diaz, 34, appeared before Warren Circuit Judge John Grise on an indictment charging him with six counts of first-degree rape and one count each of incest and tampering with physical evidence.
Speaking from the Warren County Regional Jail through an interpreter, Bejarando-Diaz said he could not afford an attorney. Grise appointed Alyson McDavitt of the state Department of Public Advocacy to represent him.
Bejarando-Diaz was arrested March 25 after a Bowling Green Police Department investigation.
The investigation began when a 12-year-old girl was brought to The Medical Center by Bejarando-Diaz on March 3, court records said.
A nurse at the hospital reported to the police that the girl was several weeks' pregnant, and hospital staff learned the girl was from Honduras, spoke little English and had been in the U.S. for about nine months.
The girl initially refused to tell police anything relating to her pregnancy, and Bejarando-Diaz denied knowledge of the pregnancy.
After being taken into protective custody, the girl was interviewed at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, where she refused to give any information. She was introduced to a therapist, and a follow-up appointment was scheduled March 9, according to police records.
When the child met with the therapist, she disclosed that Bejarando-Diaz had hurt her and she had delivered a baby at home, according to an arrest citation.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said Monday during the arraignment that the baby was stillborn and that Bejarando-Diaz disposed of the fetus.
The girl's foster family brought her to another interview at the child advocacy center later in March.
In that interview, she said Bejarando-Diaz raped her repeatedly over the last several months and fathered her child. She also said she delivered the baby on or about the day she was brought to the hospital and that Bejarando-Diaz placed the baby in a bedroom closet, according to the arrest citation.
Bejarando-Diaz made no statements to police, his citation said.
A request to modify Bejarando-Diaz's $50,000 cash bond was denied by Grise, with Cohron arguing that the nature of the criminal charges and Bejarando-Diaz's risk of fleeing the country due to being an undocumented immigrant justified the bond.
"Considering the seriousness of the charges and the fact (Bejarando-Diaz) does not apparently have legal status, I believe he is a flight risk," Grise said during the hearing. "The $50,000 cash bond is a reasonable one."
A pretrial conference has been set for July 14.
