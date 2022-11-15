A Bowling Green man indicted last week in connection with multiple reported armed robberies was arraigned Monday.
Bobby Price, 38, appeared in Warren Circuit Court to be arraigned on three counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000.
A public defender was appointed to represent Price after he informed the court he could not afford to hire a lawyer, and a not guilty plea was entered on Price’s behalf.
Price was arrested Sept. 13 by the Bowling Green Police Department following an investigation into several retail thefts and robberies that occurred over the preceding weekend.
The indictment claims that Price was involved in an armed robbery Sept. 10 at Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road, another robbery on Sept. 11 at Huck’s on Morgantown Road, a third robbery on Sept. 12 at Super 8 Motel on Cumberland Trace Road and the theft of cash from a register at Funky Bean on the U.S. 31-W By-Pass on Sept. 10.
City police were called to Family Dollar in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, and a store employee told police a man entered the store asking for cigarillos.
According to a BGPD incident report, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it the employee after the cash register drawer had been opened.
Surveillance video from the business shows the suspect reaching over the counter and grabbing an undisclosed amount of money from the register before running out of the store, the report said.
City police were later called to the Funky Bean on the afternoon of Sept. 10.
Employees were preparing to open the restaurant for business when a man entered through the back door and stole the cash register at the drive-through window, according to a police report.
“(An employee) advised he thought the male was a distributor for Funky Bean due to him walking in through the back door and did not pay attention to what the male was doing,” the report said.
After hearing the cash register open, the employee saw the man run out the back door and later saw a white four-door car with a dent in the passenger side make a right turn onto Riverwood Avenue.
The incident at Huck’s involved a man entering the store early on the morning of Sept. 11 and bringing a bag of cotton candy to the counter.
“The suspect handed the cashier a $20 bill, grabbed her wrist and produced a handgun,” the report said. “The suspect then pointed the handgun in (the cashier’s) face and demanded she give him the cash register.”
The suspect took the cash register drawer, and another employee called 911.
In the reported incident at Super 8, employees contacted police early Sept. 12 to report a man entered the hotel, produced a handgun and demanded money.
A clerk told city police the man had asked about the price of a room for two people, then asked for change for a $10 bill, at which point the suspect took out the handgun and pointed it in the employee’s face, police records show.
Witnesses described the suspect as a Black male with a stocky build, and police developed a suspect with the help of information from the public.
Price will return to court Jan. 10 for a pretrial conference. He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.