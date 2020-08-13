An investigation into methamphetamine trafficking led to the arrest of a Bowling Green man Wednesday.
John Houchens, 32, was arrested on three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, the arrest followed surveillance and two covert drug purchases over the previous 15 days.
Houchens was arrested on Kentucky Street by agents who seized about two ounces of crystal meth and $765 in cash.
