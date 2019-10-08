City police responding to a shots fired complaint arrested a Bowling Green man Monday on suspicion of drug trafficking after he was found near a vehicle reported stolen.
Lamont C. Woods, 41, was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (valued at less than $10,000) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded to a shots fired call about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Crewdson Drive, an arrest citation said.
Officers learned before their arrival that a man later identified as Woods "took off on a golf cart," the citation said.
Police located a black Polaris Ranger on Grant Way at Angora Apartments with a man walking around it. The man confirmed he was Woods but denied having a gun, police said.
Woods was uncooperative with police, who detained him and found a revolver in a fanny pack on Woods' waist under his shirt, the arrest citation said.
The fanny pack also included a purple container with a white substance suspected of being methamphetamine and a clear piece of plastic tied on both ends containing suspected heroin, police said.
Police verified that the Polaris Ranger was reported stolen Sept. 26.
