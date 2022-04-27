An investigation info the reported theft of dozens of catalytic converters from vehicles throughout the city has resulted in the arrest Tuesday of a Bowling Green man suspected of selling off several of the valuable auto parts.
Dzevad Ahmetovic, 41, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on a charge of receiving stolen property (greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000) and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
According to BGPD, the agency has received more than 120 reports of stolen catalytic converters since January.
Officer Ronnie Ward, BGPD spokesman, said converter thefts have been on the rise this year.
“There are precious metals inside a catalytic converter that have value in recycling,” Ward said. “It’s an easy way for (thieves) to get cash, they can cut off a converter in just a few minutes and sell it.”
An investigation into the thefts led to the development of Ahmetovic as a suspect in the buying and selling of stolen converters.
According to an arrest citation, police obtained a search warrant for Ahmetovic’s residence and vehicle.
Officers made contact with Ahmetovic Tuesday at his residence.
“Ahmetovic confirmed he had just sold 33 catalytic converters in Somerset for $9,400,” BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in an arrest citation. “Ahmetovic confirmed that he did purchase multiple converters from a homeless subject in the middle of the night in the Walmart parking lot early Saturday morning, and acknowledged a reasonable person would have reason to believe those would be stolen.”
Ahmetovic also told police he bought catalytic converters from other people, and he could not explain how those sellers would have gotten those parts legitimately, his arrest citation said.
Similar in appearance to mufflers, catalytic converters are designed to reduce the environmental hazards in vehicle exhaust, converting the fumes into less harmful gases.
The parts contain metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium that have high value.
Converters are highly susceptible to theft, and the part is costly for vehicle owners to replace.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts have increased each of the last few years, from an average of 108 thefts per month in 2018 to an estimated 1,203 per month in 2020.
Ward said that previous local theft investigations have found that, rather than going to local recycling centers that maintain registers recording the time and date of converter sales and photo IDs of each seller that police can access during an investigation, catalytic converter thieves frequently offload the stolen product out of state.
BGPD announced the arrest Tuesday on social media, and since then additional people have reported catalytic converter thefts from their vehicles, Ward said.
“We’re asking folks to report this so as we compile everything, we can try to determine if this same person is responsible for those thefts as well,” Ward said.
The investigation into the thefts continues and more charges are anticipated, according to BGPD.
Ahmetovic is due to appear June 9 in Warren District Court for arraignment.