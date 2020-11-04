A Bowling Green man suspected of firing shots at a house was arrested Monday.
Joshua L. Elamon, 34, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on three counts of attempted murder.
The arrest resulted from a BGPD investigation into a Sept. 30 incident in which a man reported that shots were fired at his Shannon Drive residence while he and his two children were inside.
City police found multiple shell casings when they were called to the scene and found the house was struck three times, including by a round that entered the living room, according to an arrest citation.
Richard Cardwell suspected Elamon of involvement due to a threat made before the incident, court records said.
"I was assigned to the case and spoke with Cardwell, who stated the specific threat, only hours before the shooting, was, 'Don't go to sleep tonight, you won't wake up' or something similar,' " BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in an arrest citation.
Elamon was stopped by police in a separate incident Oct. 3 on Nashville Road due to traffic violations.
During the stop, a BGPD officer searched a metal box with a combination lock in the back seat and found two handguns, according to court records.
Elamon told police the firearms belonged to his sister, and he was arrested at that time on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other counts.
Questioned by police at the time about a prior shots fired incident, Elamon said he did not own any firearms, according to an arrest citation.
Shell casings seized from the Shannon Way incident were compared to casings from test rounds fired by police from the guns seized in the traffic stop, resulting in a possible match between one of the seized guns fired the casings recovered at Shannon Way, records show.
City police located Elamon on Monday at Family Dollar on Gordon Avenue and arrested him.
Elamon denied any involvement in the shots fired incident. He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $75,000 cash bond.
"(Elamon) confirmed threatening Cardwell but stated it was just over conflict due to him having a relationship with Cardwell's girlfriend," Wright said in an arrest citation.
