Deputies responding Sunday night to a disturbance arrested a man on several charges.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 10:35 p.m. Sunday to Jackson Bridge Road, where a knife was reportedly displayed during a disturbance.
The suspect, identified as Matthew Craft, 29, of Bowling Green, left the scene while law enforcement gathered information from the complainant.
A deputy traveling to the scene passed the suspect's vehicle on Hammett Hill Road near Clarence Odell Road and observed wire fencing being dragged underneath the vehicle.
Craft continued driving as a deputy attempted to stop him, according to the sheriff's office, and when he stopped, Craft ran away near Morgantown Road and was apprehended by deputies in the woods near a residence.
Craft was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense), driving on a license suspended for DUI, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree terroristic threatening.
