A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday in Barren County after police reportedly found several types of drugs in a cooler.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responding to an investigation received consent to search a vehicle and found a cooler that contained suspected marijuana, cocaine, LSD, fentanyl, oxycodone, THC edibles, THC vape cartridges and digital scales.
Ryan S. Picard, 28, of Bowling Green, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, greater than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense, carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in marijuana (second offense, greater than eight ounces, but less than five pounds), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense LSD) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
