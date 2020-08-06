A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday after his 14-year-old neighbor reported being sexually abused by him.
Faustino Corrales, 60, was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to an abuse complaint at Amy Avenue and spoke with the teen, who reported that Corrales had stroked her inner thigh near her genitalia while he drove her to a friend's house on Tuesday.
The teen said that Corrales had been a family friend who assisted with rides to the grocery store, friends' houses and other places.
Describing the incident to police, the girl said Corrales told her at the time that if she told anyone about it, he would tell everyone she is lying, the citation said.
"He threatened that he would be sure to get her in trouble with her parents," BGPD Officer Jessica Rager said in the arrest citation. "After he said this, the victim became scared and began recording a video of him touching her on her upper thigh in a very intimate part of her body."
Later on Tuesday, Corrales came to the girl's apartment and asked to speak with her privately. The 14-year-old stepped outside and Corrales said he would continue to call her a liar if she told more people, the arrest citation said.
The teen told her mother about the incident when she returned home from work, and the family contacted Corrales' wife and showed her the video, court records show.
After city police were contacted, an officer saw a man matching Corrales' description walking outside an Amy Avenue apartment who then began running away upon seeing police.
Corrales was captured after a short foot pursuit and declined to answer questions from officers. He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $2,500 cash bond.
