Deputies looking for a wanted person at Kentucky Gardens Trailer Park arrested a different person Monday who is accused of leading them on a pursuit.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a white Dodge Durango failed to yield to deputies and drove over two sets of tire deflation devices at the entrance to the park at 1798 River St.
The vehicle then fled south on River Street as deputies attempted to stop it.
The Durango traveled on Sixth Avenue and Ky. 185 before continuing onto Veterans Memorial Boulevard before becoming inoperable as it turned onto Old Barren River Road, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver, Brandon Hagan, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and disregarding a stop sign.
Hagan, 31, of Bowling Green, was also served with an Edmonson County arrest warrant.
The wanted person sought by deputies remains at large, the sheriff's office said.
