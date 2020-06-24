A police pursuit led to the arrest Tuesday night of a Bowling Green man on several charges.
A Kentucky State Police trooper observed a 2002 Kia Rio driving erratically on Detour Road and attempted to make a traffic stop after the Kia suddenly braked to a stop in the middle of the road, according to an arrest citation.
The driver of the Kia was seen throwing objects out of the window until the vehicle lost control in the 3100 block of Detour Road, leaving the road and striking an embankment, which caused the Kia to go airborne and come to rest upside down in a yard with seven people in it, the arrest citation said.
The driver, Taylor C. Hudson, 71, of Bowling Green, was arrested on seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a meth precursor (second or greater offense), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and tampering with physical evidence.
