A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after a two-vehicle crash.
According to an arrest citation, a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Pankajkumar Patel, 35, of Bowling Green, was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon with a 2014 Nissan Altima in the 600 block of the U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
Police noticed a strong smell of alcoholic beverages coming from Patel, who reported he drank half a shot of whiskey, was incoherent and unable to walk without support, his arrest citation said.
The driver of the other vehicle complained of back pain and the Altima was rendered inoperable, according to the citation.
Patel was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and operating a vehicle with an expired operator's license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.