A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday after police investigated a rape complaint.
Jeremy Adam Clubbs, 37, was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
According to an arrest citation, deputies responded Wednesday to a reported assault at a North Campbell Road residence.
The woman who reported the incident said Clubbs raped her on Feb. 27, assaulted her as she tried to get away, tied her to the bed by her hands with a rope and held the rope around her neck, the citation said.
The woman said Clubbs attempted to assault her again Tuesday, but she defended herself with a shovel and Clubbs left the residence, citation said.
The woman was transported to The Medical Center for evaluation, where she refused a rape kit, the citation said.
Clubbs was arrested Thursday at the residence, and remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
