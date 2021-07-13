A motorcycle was struck early Tuesday by a driver who was then arrested after reportedly fleeing the scene.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday to the site of the crash at northbound U.S. 31-W in front of Bristow Elementary School.
Both northbound lanes were closed temporarily as law enforcement investigated the crash.
The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was thrown from his bike in the crash. He was taken to The Medical Center for treatment.
A witness followed the other vehicle involved in the crash to an apartment and waited for law enforcement to arrive.
The suspected driver of the vehicle, Claude L. Conley Jr., 33, of Bowling Green, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident and no operator's license.