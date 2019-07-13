A Bowling Green man was arrested early Saturday morning following an apparent domestic violence incident on Charlotte Drive that turned into an hourslong standoff with police.
Thomas Moss, 32, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and wanton endangerment, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded at 8:56 p.m. Friday to a domestic violence complaint at 209 Charlotte Drive and determined Moss had barricaded himself inside the residence and was armed, according to the release. Deputies also learned Moss had his 18-month-old daughter inside the residence with him.
After hours of negotiations, Moss eventually surrendered without incident, the release said.
Moss was taken into custody and booked in the Warren County Regional Jail at 2:49 a.m. Saturday, according to the jail's online database.
Kentucky State Police, Medical Center EMS and Bowling Green Police Department also assisted on the scene.
