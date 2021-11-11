A traffic stop in Allen County resulted Wednesday in the arrest of a Bowling Green man on several drug-trafficking charges.
According to the Scottsville Police Department, police stopped a car driven by Cooper Degraffenreid, 22, for a traffic offense on U.S. 31-E.
A search of the vehicle turned up 3.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, 5.6 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 77 grams of suspected hallucinogens, 67 narcotic pills, $767.42 in cash and a firearm.
Degraffenreid was arrested on two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription/controlled substance not in proper container.