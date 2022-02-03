...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing is expected. Ice accumulations of one
quarter to one half of an inch are expected, with locally
higher amounts possible. In addition, up to an inch of sleet
and snow will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Today to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage will be
possible due to the ice. Travel will be extremely hazardous
and could be impossible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
A man suspected of being in possession of numerous images of child sexual exploitation was arrested Wednesday by city police.
William R. Bennett, 35, of Bowling Green, was arrested on 150 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
According to an arrest citation, Detective Tim Buss of the Bowling Green Police Department was assigned Jan. 24 to review numerous CyberTips reported by Google.
Google reports material of child sexual abuse it detects on its platforms to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which may then forward information to law enforcement, according to information from Google's online help center.
In this investigation, the CyberTips reviewed by police contained more than 150 images and videos depicting nude girls between the ages of 6 and 11 being sexually assaulted or posing in a sexual manner, and investigation by police determined that Bennett owned the account associated with the images, an arrest citation said.
Bennett was located and taken into custody by BGPD on Wednesday on an unrelated arrest warrant.
"Bennett admitted to being the owner of the Google accounts under investigation and admitted to intentionally obtaining and (viewing) material which depicted minors engaged in various sex acts," Buss said in the citation.
Bennett was due to appear Thursday for arraignment in Warren District Court.