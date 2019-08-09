A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday on allegations of sharing child pornography.
Jonathon Keith Lewis, 33, was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
The arrest resulted from an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch.
Lewis was arraigned Friday in Warren District Court. He remains jailed under a $6,000 cash bond.
