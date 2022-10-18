A month after a woman's body was found in Payton Landing Apartments, police arrested the woman's father on suspicion of causing her death.
Damian Bowden, 49, was found in Nashville and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on a warrant charging him with murder (domestic violence), abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking (auto valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Bowden is accused in the death of his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna Bowden, of Bowling Green.
Daquanna's body was found Sept. 9 in an apartment belonging to her father at Payton Landing Apartments on 6099 Scottsville Road.
The WCSO had been contacted that day to assist with a welfare check at the complex, eventually finding the body and determining that the death was suspicious.
Law enforcement then obtained a search warrant for the apartment and notified the Warren County coroner.
Later that day, the WCSO posted on social media that it was attempting to locate a gray 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan 4D SUV on the belief that finding the vehicle would enable law enforcement to obtain more information related to the death investigation.
The WCSO said on Sept. 10 that the death was being investigated as a homicide, named Daquanna Bowden as the alleged victim and they were attempting to locate her father and the Volkswagen.
Court records indicated that murder charges were filed against Damian Bowden on Sept. 29.
Damian Bowden waived extradition and was booked just after midnight Tuesday into Warren County Regional Jail, where no bond had been set.
He was scheduled to appear in Warren District Court for arraignment.
Less than a month before authorities found Daquanna Bowden's body, law enforcement were called to the apartment regarding a domestic dispute that resulted in Damian Bowden's arrest on a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge.
According to an arrest citation, the WCSO went to the apartment early Aug. 23 on a report from Daquanna Bowden that her father had assaulted her and took her keys.
Damain Bowden also called WCSO dispatch to report his daughter was being loud and disruptive and he was trying to get his keys back from her, records show.
Daquanna Bowden reported that she believed her father wanted to kick her out of the apartment during an argument and that when she attempted to get her keys from him, Damian Bowden elbowed her in the ribs and her right-hand pinky nail was broken off, causing bleeding, a citation said.
Damian Bowden reported that her daughter struck him five times during the altercation, and the arrest citation noted he had a "very minor scratch near his left eye."
Both people denied striking the other person during the altercation.
Damien Bowden was arrested that night and would go on to plead guilty in Warren District Court to a count of fourth-degree assault, and was ordered to serve five days of a 60-day jail sentence and then placed on probation for 24 months, court records show.