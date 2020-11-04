A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday on suspicion of stabbing another person who claimed to have been involved in a dance-off with the suspect.
Henry Odell Lawrence, 33, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on a charge of first-degree assault.
According to an arrest citation, the arrest resulted from an investigation into a stabbing that reportedly took place Oct. 6.
Police were called to T-Mart, 1205 Adams St., and eventually located the victim at 34 E. 12th Ave. with a stab wound to the chest.
The victim, Terrance Williams, 56, of Bowling Green, was flown to TriStar Skyline Hospital in Nashville for treatment.
A BGPD incident report from Oct. 6 said that Williams had been stabbed in the stomach and was also bleeding from his head.
A woman at the scene told police that Williams was involved in a dance-off with a black male who had been pushing a shopping cart and was wearing a red shirt and camo shorts.
The woman reported that the man got upset and stabbed Williams, and then ran away across the railroad tracks, according to a BGPD incident report prepared by Off. Stephen Irvin.
Police spoke with Williams as he was in the back of the ambulance preparing to be taken to a hospital.
"Williams stated he was in a dance-off with an unknown black male," Irvin said the Oct. 6 report. "Williams advised moments later the black male got upset and stabbed him with an unknown instrument."
Witnesses at the scene identified Lawrence as the assailant and surveillance video from EZ Liquors on Clay Street placed Lawrence in the area near the time of the assault, according to an arrest citation prepared by BGPD Detective Eric Stroud.
Lawrence was located Monday by police and provided a statement.
"Lawrence admitted to stabbing (Williams), claiming the victim struck him twice with a chain before he stabbed the victim," Stroud said in the arrest citation. "When asked, Lawrence stated he was not scared of the victim when (Williams) was swinging a chain at him."
Lawrence is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond. He was due to appear Wednesday in Warren District Court for arraignment.
