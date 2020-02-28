Police arrested a Bowling Green man on multiple drug charges.
David Earl Fleming, 43, was charged with four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force conducted an investigation of several months into crystal methamphetamine trafficking. During the investigation, detectives conducted multiple covert drug purchases from Fleming, according to the task force.
Detectives obtained a search warrant Thursday, seized a quantity of meth and arrested Fleming.
Over the course of the investigation, about four ounces of meth were bought or seized and a stolen vehicle was recovered, according to the task force.
