A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
Brandon Scott Fish, 37, is charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
Kentucky State Police said its Electronic Crimes Branch conducted an undercover investigation after discovering evidence of Fish sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. Police executed a search warrant at a Bowling Green residence and seized electronic equipment believed to have been used to facilitate the offenses.
The equipment will undergo an examination at KSP's forensic laboratory.
