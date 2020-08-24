A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday by police on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.
Christian Dior Decker, 24, was arrested on charges of second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
According to an arrest citation, Decker admitted to sexual contact with the 13-year-old girl and acknowledged that he was aware of the juvenile's age through social media messaging.
Decker was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond and set to be arraigned Monday in Warren District Court.
If I were him, I would either get elected to city council or become an attorney and plead that I had plants to water at home. Both surefire ways to get out of serving time in Warren County.
