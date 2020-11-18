A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of raping a woman at a Halloween party.
Gustavo Adolpho Carias Salas, 21, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department received a report on Nov. 2 about a sexual assault believed to have occurred late Oct. 31 or early Nov. 1.
The woman who made the complaint reported attending a party and spending the night at a McFadin Station Road apartment, where she said she consumed alcoholic beverages before blacking out.
The woman woke up Nov.1 noticing her leggings and underwear had been removed, and she spoke with her friend, who informed her she had seen Carias Salas attempt to do things to her when she was passed out, the citation said.
The woman confronted Carias Salas over text messages about the incident, an Carias Salas apologized. He later told her not to call the police when the woman said she planned to do so, according to the arrest citation.
BGPD officers made contact with Carias Salas on Tuesday, during which he claimed to have had sex with the woman and that the woman was not asleep as the acts occurred, the citation said.
Carias Salas declined to answer further questions, and was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.