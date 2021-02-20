City police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stabbing another man during a fight in the parking lot outside Bowling Green Towers.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded shortly before noon Saturday to the apartment complex at 1149 College St. after receiving reports of an assault.
Witnesses told police that Robert Lionshield and another man were involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot that became physical.
Both men fell to the ground during the fight and witnesses later observed Lionshield run into the apartment building, BGPD said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, got up to walk away before collapsing nearby with an apparent stab wound to his torso. He was later transported to The Medical Center for treatment.
Lionshield, 53, was located in the apartment building and arrested on a count of first-degree assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.