A Bowling Green massage therapist was arrested Wednesday after a client reported that he sexually abused her.
Mark Cline, 40, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and video voyeurism.
According to an arrest citation, a woman contacted BGPD on Jan. 21 to allege that Cline rubbed her genitals without her consent during a massage therapy session.
On Wednesday, Cline made admissions to touching the woman without her consent during a recorded phone call, the arrest citation said.
Police located Cline at his residence and he confessed to the abuse and to another incident in which he recorded the client on his iPad while her breasts were exposed, the citation said.
Cline was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 partially secured bond.
