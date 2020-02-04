Police have arrested a Bowling Green man reportedly involved in an incident in which he was stabbed after shooting another person.
Henry Ernesto Escobar-Castro, 23, was booked Monday in Warren County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree assault and receiving stolen property (firearm).
The charges stem from a Wednesday incident in which Escobar-Castro is accused of shooting Luis Torres, who was found wounded on West 13th Avenue that night.
According to an arrest citation, officers responding to an unknown trouble at 2056 Rockcreek Drive, No. 3, found Escobar-Castro at the address with multiple stab wounds. Police located Torres shortly afterward and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
On Thursday, Escobar-Castro was interviewed by the Bowling Green Police Department at The Medical Center.
According to an arrest citation, Escobar-Castro said he was drinking with four other people at the scene of the incident.
"Castro said he felt tension in the room and he was fearful an altercation was going to take place," BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins wrote in the citation. "Castro said he walked outside to the vehicle he had arrived in and retrieved a handgun. Instead of walking back to his residence, which is less than a block away, Castro walked back into the apartment."
Escobar-Castro told police he felt as if he was going to be assaulted, so he shot Torres, according to police records.
Witnesses at the apartment said Escobar-Castro was tackled to the ground and assaulted while they fought over the gun, according to his citation.
Police interviewed Escobar-Castro again on Monday and found inconsistencies in his account.
The gun reportedly used in the assault was reported stolen Sept. 26, and Escobar-Castro provided differing accounts on how he came to be in possession of the firearm and how long he had possessed it, his citation said.
Escobar-Castro was arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court and has a preliminary hearing set for Friday. He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $7,500 cash bond.
