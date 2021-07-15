A man was stabbed Thursday, and police have charged a suspect.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded at 9:21 a.m. to the 300 block of Woodford Avenue regarding a reported stabbing, an arrest citation said.
The victim, Robert Hannah, was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
Police determined the incident took place in an alley between Woodford Street and West 12th Avenue, and Terry Hardin Jr. was identified as a possible suspect.
Hardin was also alleged to have assaulted Matthew Hughey several minutes after stabbing Hannah. Hardin was also accused of going back to his residence on Stubbins Street, taking the keys to Hughey’s vehicle and driving away.
Hardin was located in Hughey’s vehicle by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Goshen Church South Road and brought to BGPD headquarters.
During an interview, Hardin admitted being in an altercation with Hughey and Hannah.
“Hardin admitted to possessing a knife during his altercation with Hannah but said if he assaulted Hannah with the knife, it was unintentional,” Hardin’s arrest citation said.
Hardin was charged with first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking (auto) and fourth-degree assault.