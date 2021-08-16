A Bowling Green man named as a suspect in a vehicle theft investigation was arrested Saturday.
Larry Dale Gidcumb, 50, was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on five counts of receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, two counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun and a count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Bowling Green Police Department’s drone operators to execute a search warrant at a Hadley Sharer Road address Thursday, recovering seven stolen vehicle and three firearms.