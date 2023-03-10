Two suspected drug overdoses, one of them fatal, have been linked by law enforcement to a Bowling Green man who was arrested Thursday.
Antowan D. Cross, 30, was arrested on Lovers Lane on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment and three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, the investigation began when task force agents responded along with the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Smiths Grove Police Department to the report of an 18-year-old male in Smiths Grove who had died from an overdose on Oct. 24.
Detectives developed information through that investigation that Cross had sold M-30 pills containing fentanyl to the 18-year-old on the night before his death, the task force said.
Police responded to a second overdose on Jan. 23 in the Grider Pond area of Bowling Green, and the victim, a woman whose name was not released, survived after being taken to The Medical Center for treatment.
The drug task force said that the woman had also received fentanyl contributing to her overdose from Cross.
After receiving toxicology results, police arrested Cross, finding him in possession of 57 M-30 pills, six grams of cocaine, seven Xanax pills and $1,240 in cash, the task force said.
Local law enforcement have conducted several recent investigations into the trafficking of fentanyl-laced pills following multiple reported overdoses.
In many cases, investigations have led to the seizure of pills with M-30 markings that make the drugs resemble oxycodone, but actually contain fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
