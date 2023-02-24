Police investigating a complaint that someone attempted to kidnap his 5-year-old child made an arrest Thursday.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were dispatched to a Mulberry Avenue address at 5:29 p.m. Thursday regarding an attempted kidnapping complaint.
According to an arrest citation, the child's father reported that a man, later identified as Carson Mooneyhan, came onto his driveway and put his hand on his son.
The man reported witnessing Mooneyhan pick the 5-year-old up off his bicycle with both hands, prompting the man to chase after him, the citation said.
Mooneyhan released the child, returned to the area of the driveway and was chased away a second time, leading Mooneyhan to get into his vehicle and drive away, the citation said.
According to the sheriff's office, Mooneyhan drove away in a white Nissan Altima toward Plano Road before eventually crashing into a culvert outside Plano Chapel Holiness Church, which caused the vehicle to be disabled.
As that was being investigated, the Bowling Green Police Department was called to Hardee's on Cumberland Trace around 5:52 p.m. regarding a disturbance and a reckless driver.
Mooneyhan was accused of driving around the restaurant in a 2016 Dodge Ram multiple times at a high rate of speed, causing danger to an employee in the parking lot, an arrest citation said.
An investigation indicated that the truck had been stolen from the Waffle House parking lot on Mel Browning Road by Mooneyhan, who had been dropped off at the Shell station across the street from Waffle House, the sheriff's office said.
When law enforcement arrived at Hardee's, the truck drove partially off the parking lot and over a raised curb, and Mooneyhan left the truck and jumped onto a police cruiser, according to an arrest citation.
Mooneyhan, 20, was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and reckless driving.
