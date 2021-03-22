Police responding to a drug complaint Sunday in Barren County arrested a Bowling Green man on several charges.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers were called to Samson Street and made contact with Adam England, who denied consent to search his vehicle.
A GPD K-9 was deployed and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs.
Police found suspected cocaine, heroin, marijuana, suboxone, Dilaudid, a THC-infused Nerds Rope and drug paraphernalia, the GPD said.
England, 30, of Bowling Green, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
