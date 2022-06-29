BG man arrested on federal drug charges Daily News Justin Story Author email Jun 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John Byers Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday after an extensive drug investigation.John Byers, 48, was served with an arrest warrant on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.The Bowling Green Police Department said city officers assisted the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in serving the warrant on Highland Way. Byers was taken into custody after the BGPD's Critical Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team served the warrant.The arrest was part of a DEA investigation spanning western Kentucky and southern Indiana, in which search warrants were obtained and operations conducted in multiple cities, according to police. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Drug Enforcement Administration Investigation Crime Police Criminal Law Law Bowling Green John Byers Warrant Search Warrant Officer Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Chick-fil-A coming to site near Nashville RoadRepublic Services awarded city waste collection franchiseWCPS employee fired after sex abuse arrestWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsMultiple black bear sightings reported in Smiths GroveDeloris Arlene "Dee" Enigk (Morgan)Ernest Lee GrayJimmie D. FergusonWoman dies in Barren crashDr. Donald Ray Neat Images Videos State News Last remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98 Man fatally shot in Kentucky after wounding Tenn. officer Officials break ground on new western Louisville hospital WVa gov elected chair of Southern Regional Education Board Kentucky State University selects new interim president National News R. Kelly accusers speak out at sex abuse sentencing AP News Summary at 1:43 p.m. EDT Chief: Officer hit woman at abortion rally, should be fired Essence Fest is back in New Orleans after two-year hiatus EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision POLITICAL NEWS New NHTSA chief: Agency to scrutinize auto-driver technology Salmon backs Robson over Lake after dropping Arizona gov bid Some Colorado GOP hardliners fall short in primary elections Most say nation on wrong track, including Dems: AP-NORC poll Minimum wage increase initiative qualifies in WA city Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView