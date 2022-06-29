A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday after an extensive drug investigation.

John Byers, 48, was served with an arrest warrant on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

The Bowling Green Police Department said city officers assisted the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in serving the warrant on Highland Way.

Byers was taken into custody after the BGPD's Critical Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team served the warrant.

The arrest was part of a DEA investigation spanning western Kentucky and southern Indiana, in which search warrants were obtained and operations conducted in multiple cities, according to police.

