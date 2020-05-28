A man suspected of drunken driving was arrested Wednesday on multiple criminal counts in Warren County.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw an SUV drive through a read light around 11:35 p.m. at Glasgow Road and Jody Richards Drive.
The SUV then traveled on the wrong side of Glasgow Road before being stopped by deputies.
The driver, Ronald Earl Bock, 55, of Bowling Green, was found to be impaired, according to the sheriff's office.
Further investigation led to the seizure of 12 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 40 Xanax pills, five hydrocodone pills, suboxone and suspected marijuana.
Bock was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, disregarding traffic control device and improperly on left side of road.
