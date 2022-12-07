A Bowling Green man was arrested early Tuesday after a former partner accused him of sexually assaulting her.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, a woman came to police headquarters on Monday to report that Kaleb Rose, 31, had violated an emergency protection order she had taken out against him.
The woman reported having recently ended a relationship with Rose, alleging that he had abused her emotionally, physically and sexually.
An arrest citation states that Rose kept surveillance cameras in his residence and that city police were provided video footage that appears to show instances of alleged abuse.
According to Rose’s arrest citation, he is accused of forcible sex on Nov. 6, based on footage provided to police.
The woman also related a second incident from July in which she accused Rose of pinning her down, strangling her and raping her, BGPD said.
Rose is also alleged to have beaten a dog belonging to the woman to the point that it had bloody eyes and limped for several days and to have assaulted the woman when she attempted to intervene.
According to BGPD, city police were provided a recording in which Rose said, “I hit your dog because he was barking. I’m allowed to do that.”
During the police investigation, BGPD learned information about a 2020 shooting on Clearview Avenue.
In March of that year, Troy Armentrout reported being shot when he stepped outside his house to investigate a noise in his backyard, receiving wounds in his arm and stomach.
Rose was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault and second-degree cruelty to animals.
