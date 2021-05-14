A Bowling Green man has been arrested on suspicion of rape that allegedly took place in Logan County.
Galwyn Harris, 32, was arrested Wednesday by Kentucky State Police on a warrant charging him with first-degree rape and third-degree sexual abuse, according to online court records.
An arrest citation says that Harris was arrested on Glasgow Road in Smiths Grove.
Harris is listed as an inmate at Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow, where he is being held under a $10,000 cash bond.
No court date has been listed for Harris.
