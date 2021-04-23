A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday after police investigated allegations that he had sex with a 13-year-old at a business.
Jess Andrew Mason, 21, has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure a minor.
According to an arrest citation, the arrest stemmed from a March 14 incident.
The Bowling Green Police Department began an investigation March 23 into a reported sexual assault that occurred in a bathroom at Southern Lanes Bowling Alley.
Mason was identified as a suspect and on Thursday he admitted to having consensual intercourse with the 13-year-old, the citation said.
Mason said he was aware of the juvenile's age and also sent her a picture of his genitals and received a picture of her breasts, and also used his phone to arrange the encounter, the citation said.
Mason is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $2,500 cash bond.
