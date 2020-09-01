A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday after city police investigated a rape allegation.
Rashad Anthony, 32, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
According to an arrest citation, the alleged victim reported being sexually assaulted on Sunday and reported being choked until she blacked out.
Anthony confessed to choking the alleged victim and to forcible sexual intercourse, his arrest citation said.
Anthony is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.