A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday by city police after a woman reported allegations of sexual assault against him.
Jerome Allen Johnson, 42, was arrested on charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree attempted rape and tampering with physical evidence.
According to an arrest citation, the woman reported on Sept. 23 that she had been assaulted by Johnson.
The Bowling Green Police Department interviewed the woman on Thursday and she claimed that Johnson forced her to perform a sex act on him and attempted to remove her shorts while saying that he wanted sex.
Following the interview with the woman, BGPD contacted Johnson over the phone to inform him of the complaint made against him.
Police asked to speak with Johnson in person and to review his phone, which Johnson claimed "had text messages that may exonerate him of partaking in any crime," his arrest citation said.
Johnson agreed to come to the police department with his phone on Thursday or Friday, but did not show up there on either day, according to his citation.
Police spoke with Johnson over the phone on Friday, and he said he would send his mother or a friend with the phone later in the day, his citation said.
Johnson was later located by city police walking into his Clay Street residence, and he agreed at that time to come to the station with pictures of text messages, but no cellphone, according to court records.
Johnson came to BGPD headquarters and was advised of his rights.
"Johnson did not admit to anything stating any allegation was due to the victim 'having her feelings hurt,' " Johnson's arrest citation said. "Johnson refused to provide the location of his phone, which he had claimed contained information relevant to this investigation."
Following his arrest, Johnson was due to appear Monday in Warren District Court for arraignment.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
