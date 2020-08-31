A Bowling Green man has been charged in connection with two robberies this summer.
Bentonio Crockett, 40, was arraigned Monday in Warren District Court on two counts of second-degree robbery.
The Bowling Green Police Department said Crockett is suspected in the July 9 robbery of a pizza delivery driver and a robbery reported July 17 at University Liquors.
